NBC 26 Forecast - Snow Thursday Night

Though the daytime Wednesday and Thursday will be dry, another round of snow is on the way Thursday night into Friday morning. As of right now, southern Wisconsin looks to be the bullseye of this storm, but it still will affect Northeast Wisconsin.

As of right now, the Fox Cities looks to pick up between 3-5", along and south of Highway 23 may see 5-7", though lesser amounts in the Northwoods. Some blowing and drifting will be possible, but not horrible with a NE wind.

We still are a ways out on this system, so the forecast could change. We'll keep you updated.