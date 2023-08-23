NBC 26 Forecast - Hottest Day in a Decade!

Excessive Heat Warnings & Advisories are up for most of the area Wednesday.

If we hit 98 it will be the hottest day in the Fox Valley in 11 years!

If we hit 100 it will be the hottest day since 1995!

Today: Hot & humid!! The record high is 95 & could/should be broken. Heat Index values will be near 110 by afternoon.

Thursday: Wide range of temps - 70s(NE) 90s(SW) with 80s in between. Sun & clouds. Chance for a storm.

Friday: Temperatures near 80. Sun & clouds. A few thunderstorms are possible, more likely in the evening.

This weekend: Much cooler. After the chance of a storm Saturday morning expect sun & clouds during the afternoon and all day Sunday.