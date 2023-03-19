NBC 26 Evening Weather Forecast 3/19

Sunny skies will transition over to clear skies tonight initially as temperatures fall into the mid 20s with southwest winds around 5-10 mph.

A cold front is diving south from Canada tonight and that will bring in cloudy weather for our Monday. A few flurries or light snow showers will accompany this cold front as high temperatures rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s with northeast winds around 5-10 mph.

Tuesday will start off with mostly cloudy skies and dry weather as high temperatures rise into the upper 30s and lower 40s. A warm front lifts north during the day with some light rain and snow showers.

The warmest day of the work week is going to be on Wednesday with some rain showers across most of the area, but some snow will build in northwest of the Fox Valley with minor accumulation likely.