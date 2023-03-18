NBC 26 Evening Weather Forecast 3/18/23

It was a chilly start to the weekend with some light snow but it won't be as cold for our Sunday.

Temperatures fall into the lower teens tonight under west winds around 10-15 mph. Skies should gradually clear heading into the overnight.

Sunny and warmer weather returns on Sunday with highs in the mid 30s. We are still below normal for this time of year, but it is at least better and closer to our normal high in the lower 40s.

Talking about lower 40s, we have a good chance to reach 40 Monday with skies turning partly to mostly cloudy by the end of the day.

A chance of some rain arrives Tuesday night and the chances continue Wednesday and Thursday as well. High temperatures will remain in the 40s for the week.