Moving into the final days of summer

Summer has returned!

Today was the warmest day in a month & we've now had back-to-back-to-back days with highs in the 80s!

10 to 15 degrees above normal.

The July-like warmth will continue for one more day.

After 3 straight days with sunshine & 80s, Wednesday will feature a change.

A cold front will kick off a few showers/storms mid-week & turn the winds back to the northeast.

The record high tomorrow is 90 degrees & we will be within reach.

Temps will fall back into the 70s for Thursday & Friday.

Fall officially arrives on Monday. The Autumnal Equinox is 1:19 pm.