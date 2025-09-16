Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Moving into the final days of summer

Moving into the final days of summer
Summer has returned!
Today was the warmest day in a month & we've now had back-to-back-to-back days with highs in the 80s!
10 to 15 degrees above normal.
The July-like warmth will continue for one more day.
After 3 straight days with sunshine & 80s, Wednesday will feature a change.
A cold front will kick off a few showers/storms mid-week & turn the winds back to the northeast.
The record high tomorrow is 90 degrees & we will be within reach.
Temps will fall back into the 70s for Thursday & Friday.

Fall officially arrives on Monday. The Autumnal Equinox is 1:19 pm.

