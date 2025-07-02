Mother Nature's Fireworks

With afternoon temperatures ranging from the lower 80s to 90 degrees, today was the 6th straight day with the 80s or above!

A cold front will move through the area overnight. Scattered thunderstorms will accompany the front, and a few could be strong or severe.

NE winds will cool us down a bit for Thursday—70s along the lakeshore with 80s inland.

The heat & humidity will return for the holiday weekend.

For the most part, highs will be in the 80s with dew points in the 60s & 70s. Lower 90s are possible on the 4th & 5th

An isolated thunderstorm is possible almost every day, but the best chances are late Saturday & Sunday.