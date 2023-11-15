Mother Nature is having a 50% off sale on high temperatures

Temps will be running 15-25 degrees above normal on Thursday.

Record highs are in the upper 60s to lower 70s & will be within reach for some.

The normal high is 43 degrees.

Thursday: Highs near 65 degrees with mostly sunny skies. Chance of showers overnight. Gusty SW winds will be back at 20-30mph with gusts to 45mph+

Friday: Closer to normal highs with temps in the low/mid 40s

Weekend: Temperatures return to normal highs in the mid 40s to around 50 degrees.. Sunny skies stick around.

Sunrise temps will be in the 20s both Saturday & Sunday.

Temps will be seasonable as we head into next week, but much colder weather is lurking on the horizon.

A cold front will bring a rain/snow shower late Tuesday followed by much colder temps on Wednesday.