Mother Nature is giving Old Man Winter the cold shoulder

Not one but two big warm-ups are on the way!!

After 1-2 days of below normal temps, the record setting warm winter is going to return.

The normal high for this time of year is now in the lower 30s. Temps will be running 15-25 degrees above that through Thursday.

We will see another shot of cooler weather & then another big warm-up begins on Sunday.

Significant precipitation is not in the forecast the 7 days.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds.

Thursday: Sun & clouds. Shower possible.

Friday: Sun & clouds.

This weekend: Temps will be near normal on Saturday but jump up 15-20 degrees for Sunday. Sun & clouds.

There is no end in sight to the above normal temps. March begins in a week & a half with more of the same.

