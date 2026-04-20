Mother Nature delivers just what the doctor ordered

After a few flurries and snow showers yesterday, we had plenty of sunshine and dry weather today. A weak system will move through overnight. While a sprinkle is possible, most locations will stay dry. Expect lots of sunshine over the next few days, along with warmer temperatures. Easterly winds will keep it cooler near the lake, while inland temperatures reach the 60s and 70s. Our next chance of rain arrives Thursday night into Friday.

The National Weather Service has confirmed 24 tornadoes from last week’s severe weather—more than the state’s yearly average, and tornado season is just beginning.