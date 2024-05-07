More storms on the way and then much warmer

After highs in the 70s, 3 of the last 4 days, much cooler temps returned to N.E.W. today.

With clouds, rain & easterly winds, afternoon temps were mainly in the 50s.

Showers & storms will continue off/on into tonight. Any storms that move through "could" be on the strong side.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of the viewing area under a marginal risk of severe weather for this evening.

Most if not all the severe weather should remain to our south overnight.

Hail & gusty winds are possible, but the main threat is locally heavy rain.

A weak ridge of high pressure will move in for Wednesday with some sunshine & temps in the 60s/70s.

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Breezy & warmer. Slight chance for an isolated shower.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers & perhaps a storm. Much cooler.

Friday. Mostly sunny skies.

Mother's Day weekend: It's going to be a half & half weekend. A good chance of showers & may a storm will be

followed a sun clouds & maybe a shower on Sunday.

