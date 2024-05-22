Watch Now
More storms on the way

Cameron's Forecast
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-22 19:36:49-04

After a busy Tuesday evening with numerous tornado & severe thunderstorm warnings across N.E.W., the weather was "mainly" quiet today.
We had a few storms during the afternoon & evening that produced heavy rain, small hail & wind gusts over 50mph.
High pressure will build into the area on Thursday with lots of sunshine & highs near 80 degrees before more storms return on Friday.
Another bigger system arrives on Sunday & it could spoil outdoor plans.

Thursday: Mostly sunny.
Friday: Sun & clouds. PM shower/storms.

Memorial day weekend: The unofficial kick-off to summer. Saturday is the pick of the weekend.

Saturday: Sun & clouds.
Sunday: Thickening clouds with rain/showers developing.
Monday: AM rain/showers & gusty winds.

