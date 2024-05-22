More storms on the way

After a busy Tuesday evening with numerous tornado & severe thunderstorm warnings across N.E.W., the weather was "mainly" quiet today.

We had a few storms during the afternoon & evening that produced heavy rain, small hail & wind gusts over 50mph.

High pressure will build into the area on Thursday with lots of sunshine & highs near 80 degrees before more storms return on Friday.

Another bigger system arrives on Sunday & it could spoil outdoor plans.

Thursday: Mostly sunny.

Friday: Sun & clouds. PM shower/storms.

Memorial day weekend: The unofficial kick-off to summer. Saturday is the pick of the weekend.

Saturday: Sun & clouds.

Sunday: Thickening clouds with rain/showers developing.

Monday: AM rain/showers & gusty winds.

