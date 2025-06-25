More storms & locally heavy rain

After early morning highs in the 70s, rain-cooled temperatures, which were mainly in the 60s, persisted throughout the afternoon and early evening.

A large area of showers and thunderstorms will move into Northeast Wisconsin later this evening and tonight.

The showers and thunderstorms could produce heavy rain, and there's a slight chance for severe weather south and west of Lake Winnebago.

On Thursday, another period of showers and thunderstorms is expected, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Once again, some of the storms could be severe, and locally heavy rain is possible.

High temperatures will range from around 70 degrees North to around 80 degrees South.

On Friday, we'll see a mixture of sunshine and clouds with a slight chance of a lingering storm.

Temperatures will get back up into the mid and upper 70s.

Over the weekend, the heat returns, with lots of sunshine on Saturday and highs in the 80s.

We'll see temperatures close to 90 on Sunday with sunshine and maybe a few late-day thunderstorms.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s for most of next week as we wrap up June and head into July.

