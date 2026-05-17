More storms, but will we get more 80s?

Showers and storms are possible overnight, and a few could be on the strong side with locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and some hail. The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be west of the Fox Valley.

After morning showers, most of Monday looks dry, but there is another chance for storms after midnight. Once again, a few could be on the strong side with locally heavy rain, gusty winds, and some hail. The best chance for strong to severe thunderstorms will be west of the Fox Valley.

Between storm chances, expect a mix of sun and clouds with widespread highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s Monday afternoon.

Temperatures will cool down Tuesday and then cool significantly on Wednesday. The normal high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 60s.

