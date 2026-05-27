More storms bring a change

After our first 90-degree day — and the earliest 90-degree high in four years — yesterday, temperatures were mainly in the 80s today away from the lake and bay.

A backdoor cold front moved through Northeast Wisconsin during the evening, sparking showers and a few thunderstorms. The storms produced gusty winds, hail, and heavy rain. Golf ball-sized hail was reported in Wausau.

Northeast winds will cool things down quite a bit on Thursday as high pressure builds in from Canada. Highs will only reach the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds and sunny skies will boost temperatures considerably on Friday, with 80s returning.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the final weekend of May, with highs in the 70s. The great weather pattern continues into June.

