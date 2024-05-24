More storms and a weekend washout?

Although skies were mainly sunny today, we had a few isolated storms during the afternoon & evening that produced heavy rain, small hail & gusty winds.

More storms return on Friday with an approaching cold front.

After a batch or rain/storms during the late morning or early afternoon, additional storms are possible during the evening. SPC has us under a marginal risk for severe weather.

The threat for severe weather is nowhere near what we had Tuesday night.

Another bigger system arrives on Sunday & it could spoil outdoor plans.

Friday: Sun & clouds. More showers/storms. Gusty SE winds.

Memorial day weekend: The unofficial kick-off to summer. Saturday is the pick of the weekend.

Saturday: Sun & clouds.

Sunday: Thickening clouds with rain/showers developing.

Monday: More rain/showers & gusty winds. Afternoon temps could be running 10-15 degrees below normal.

