More snow & then more snow

More snow is on the way, and then more snow.
Two fast-moving Alberta Clipper-type systems will impact N.E.W. over the next 2 days.
The first arrives tonight with 1-3" of snow.
The next arrives tomorrow evening. This one will be much stronger.
Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.
This system will bring an additional 4-7" of snow to the area.
Gusty winds will cause some blowing and drifting snow, with hazardous travel expected.
