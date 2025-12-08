More snow & then more snow

More snow is on the way, and then more snow.

Two fast-moving Alberta Clipper-type systems will impact N.E.W. over the next 2 days.

The first arrives tonight with 1-3" of snow.

The next arrives tomorrow evening. This one will be much stronger.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued for Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning.

This system will bring an additional 4-7" of snow to the area.

Gusty winds will cause some blowing and drifting snow, with hazardous travel expected.