More snow & the January Thaw

We have now picked up nearly two feet of snow this winter, a good 8-10" above normal & more is on the way.

Another weak system will bring light snow on Saturday.

Most areas will see a dusting to around an inch.

A much bigger system will bring accumulating snow on Sunday night.

Right now, it looks like 1-3" south of Green Bay with 3-6" north. Stay tuned!

After that snowfall, the January Thaw moves in for the rest of the week.

