More snow & the January Thaw

We have now picked up nearly two feet of snow this winter, a good 8-10" above normal & more is on the way.
Another weak system will bring light snow on Saturday.
Most areas will see a dusting to around an inch.
A much bigger system will bring accumulating snow on Sunday night.
Right now, it looks like 1-3" south of Green Bay with 3-6" north. Stay tuned!
After that snowfall, the January Thaw moves in for the rest of the week.
