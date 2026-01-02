Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
More snow & the January Thaw

We have now picked up nearly two feet of snow this winter, a good 8-10" above normal & more is on the way.
Another weak system will bring light snow on Saturday.
Most areas will see a dusting to around an inch.
A much bigger system will bring accumulating snow on Sunday night.
Right now, it looks like 1-3" south of Green Bay with 3-6" north. Stay tuned!
After that snowfall, the January Thaw moves in for the rest of the week.

