More snow & gusty winds overnight

After more snow this morning...more snow is on the way tonight.

A fast-moving Alberta Clipper will impact N.E.W. overnight.

Winter Storm Warnings & Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for Tonight into Wednesday morning.

This system will bring an additional 5-8" of snow to much of the area.

Gusty winds will cause some blowing and drifting snow, with hazardous travel expected.

Cold air will pour back into the state by Wednesday afternoon.

Wind chills will drop below zero by tomorrow evening.

