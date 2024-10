With high pressure in control of our weather through the upcoming weekend temperatures will continue to warm.

The normal high is now 58 degrees.

70s are on the way for the weekend. Some 80s are possible.

Drought conditions continue across the state & significant rain is not in the forecast any time soon.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be running 15-20 degrees above normal.

We will be flirting with record highs Sunday & Monday.

Much of N.E.W. will be a peak conditions