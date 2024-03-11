More record highs falling

Record setting weather continues.

With tons of sunshine today, temperatures were running 20-30 degrees above normal.

More is expected on Tuesday. The record high is 70 degrees.

High fire danger conditions are expected on Tuesday with low humidity, gusty winds & dry vegetation.

Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Breezy & warm

Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Cooler with NE winds.

Thursday: Thickening clouds. Some rain/snow is possible late. If all snow, accumulations can be expected.

Friday: AM snow/rain chance & then cooler.

This Weekend: Mostly cloudy on Saturday. Another chance for some rain or snow on Sunday.

Our stretch of above normal temps could end next week. Cooler weather is on the way.