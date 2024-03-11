More record highs falling

Record setting weather continues.
With tons of sunshine today, temperatures were running 20-30 degrees above normal.
More is expected on Tuesday. The record high is 70 degrees.
High fire danger conditions are expected on Tuesday with low humidity, gusty winds & dry vegetation.
Tuesday: Sun & clouds. Breezy & warm
Wednesday: Sun & clouds. Cooler with NE winds.
Thursday: Thickening clouds. Some rain/snow is possible late. If all snow, accumulations can be expected.
Friday: AM snow/rain chance & then cooler.
This Weekend: Mostly cloudy on Saturday. Another chance for some rain or snow on Sunday.
Our stretch of above normal temps could end next week. Cooler weather is on the way.