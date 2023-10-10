More rain on the way in one day (this week) than previous 58 days?? Yes!!

Today was the coolest day since early May & more is on the way.

We will see some sunshine on Wednesday but thick clouds, gusty winds & a soaking rain return for late Thursday, Friday & Saturday.

1-2"+ of rain is expected.

Wednesday: Temperatures in the mid/upper 50s with some PM sunshine.

Thursday: Thickening clouds with gusty NE winds & showers developing.

Friday: Windy & wet. Temps in the upper 40s - low 50s. High school football will be wet, windy & chilly.

Weekend: Rain system lingers over the great lakes bring rain to Northeast Wisconsin. NE winds gusting over 40 mph are possible.

Daytime highs in the low 50s with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

