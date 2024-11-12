More rain on the way

Today was our coolest since April 20th & only the second day this fall with highs in the 40s.
High pressure will push east overnight.
After morning sunshine, clouds will thicken up during the day.
Our next weather-maker arrives Wednesday night with rain/showers that will continue for most of Thursday.
This system will produce a widespread 1/2" to 1" of rain & could be the drought buster.
Wednesday: Increasing/thickening clouds.
Thursday: Rain/showers
Friday: Sun & clouds
This weekend: Sun & clouds. Above normal temps.
Slight chance of a shower on Sunday.