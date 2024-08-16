More rain on Saturday & then dry weather for days

Showers & storms produced torrential downpours on Friday & some localized flooding.
The area of low pressure that produced the heavy rain will continue to impact the weather on Saturday.
High pressure will build back into N.E.W. on Sunday with sunshine, gusty NE winds & seasonable temps.
As it stands right now, this high-pressure system will control our weather all next week.
That means lots of sunshine & dry weather.
