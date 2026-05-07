More May frost

May 5 is the average date of the final spring freeze in the Fox Valley. This morning, temperatures dropped to 32 degrees—the latest spring freeze in five years.

Skies will clear overnight, and with light winds, temperatures are likely to fall below freezing. Be ready to cover tender plants, as more frost is on the way.

Temperatures return to the 60s Friday and Saturday before another cool-down arrives for Mother’s Day.

The normal high is now in the mid-60s, but highs will only reach the 50s from Sunday through Wednesday.

From Monday through Wednesday, be prepared to cover tender plants again, as additional frost is expected.

Much warmer weather is on the way by next weekend as the jet stream buckles across North America.

