More freezing cold

May 5 is the average date of the final spring freeze in the Fox Valley. This morning, temperatures dropped to 32 degrees—the latest spring freeze in five years.

A mix of clouds and stars is expected overnight. Where skies are clear and winds are light, temperatures are likely to fall below freezing. Be ready to cover tender plants, as more frost is on the way.

Cool weather continues Thursday, with highs in the upper 40s to mid-50s and lows near freezing. Be prepared to cover tender plants again, as additional frost is expected.

Widespread showers are likely Thursday and Friday, and a wet snowflake can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures return to the 60s Friday and Saturday before another cooldown arrives for Mother’s Day.