More flakes & then FRIGID

Cameron's Forecast
More flakes & then FRIGID
I-2" of snow fell across the area Friday morning.
More on/off light snow is likely into the weekend, with another 1-3" expected by Monday morning.
The snow will be followed by an arctic blast next week.
Temperatures will be running 15-25 degrees below normal.
The deep freeze is expected to persist for the rest of the month.

