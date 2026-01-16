More flakes & then FRIGID

I-2" of snow fell across the area Friday morning.
More on/off light snow is likely into the weekend, with another 1-3" expected by Monday morning.
The snow will be followed by an arctic blast next week.
Temperatures will be running 15-25 degrees below normal.
The deep freeze is expected to persist for the rest of the month.
