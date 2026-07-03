More comfortable weather expected this Fourth of July weekend

Heading into the holiday weekend, the weather will continue trending in a more seasonable direction. Tonight, temperatures will remain in the upper 60s to low 70s under a mostly clear sky with a few passing clouds. A few showers may develop late this evening and overnight, so be sure to keep an eye on the forecast if you're heading out to enjoy fireworks.

For the Fourth of July, temperatures will reach the mid-70s. Combined with lower dew points, it will feel much more comfortable outside. A mix of sun and clouds is expected throughout the day, although a few scattered showers and thunderstorms may develop during the afternoon and early evening. If you have holiday plans, be sure to monitor the forecast, but severe weather is not expected.

A few scattered showers may linger into Sunday before conditions dry out early next week. Warmer temperatures will return, but humidity levels are expected to remain much less oppressive.

