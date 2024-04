April showers & storms continued today.

Many spots have picked up 1-1.5" of rain. Much needed since the drought continues across most of N.E.W..

The storm that brought the beneficial moisture will shift east overnight but another arrives on its heels tomorrow morning.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Light rain & showers.

Friday: Sun & clouds & much cooler. Rain/snow shower possible across the north.

This weekend: Sun & clouds. Temps will be near or below normal. 40s on Saturday with 50s on Sunday.