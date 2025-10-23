TIGERTON (NBC 26) — Singing Winds Farm is working to preserve the legacy of America’s first horse breed, the Morgan horse, which traces its lineage back to a stallion named Figure owned by breeder Justin Morgan.

In the 1700s, the horse gained popularity for its strength, speed and endurance. These traits made it versatile.

"It became real popular because as all Americans, we're kind of frugal," explained Kevin Griepentrog, Operations Manager at Singing Winds Farm. “The Morgans could plow your field and take you to church—that's as American as you can get.”

At Singing Winds, Griepentrog thoughtfully breeds each horse to preserve desirable Morgan traits.

He also breeds for unique coat colors, something show judges and buyers may value.

“We try to stay with tradition,” said Griepentrog. He breeds every horse according to standards set by the American Morgan Horse Association.

Assistant farm manager Lisa Redfern said buyers appreciate the traditional look.

“That’s how a Morgan is supposed to look,” Griepentrog and Redfern often hear at shows.

It’s a year-round operation to breed and care for the horses, and Redfern said it’s only growing.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Tigerton farm preserves America’s first horse breed

There are 18 horses at Singing Winds this year, and Griepentrog plans to breed five in the spring.

In the fall, preparations begin to train the young horses for show and sale.

“We do start right away when they’re born,” noted Griepentrog.

The foals get accustomed to Griepentrog and Redfern from day one, but they don’t begin training until they’re about three years old.

As they grow, the Griepentrog closely monitors their nutrition and weight gain.

When a horse is ready for sale, he drives it himself to its new home.

“The deal’s not done unless I like the farm that the horse is going to,” Griepentrog said.

Redfern added that the horses are like family, and it’s always hard to say ‘goodbye,’ but the pair take pride in their work.

“It’s easy to market something that has a good quality, a good product, you know, when you believe in something,” stated Redfern.

Griepentrog has worked at the farm almost 15 years. He took over the operations when the original owners, Dick and Sharon Crane, were ready to retire.

“It wasn’t planned,” said Griepentrog. “It just kind of happened.”

The couple had one mare, and when they shared with Greipentrog their regret that the mare had never bred, he replied that perhaps it wasn’t too late.

Dick and Sharon started Singing Winds Farm in 1984 in Iowa.

When they moved to Tigerton, it was meant to be a retirement home—with a couple of pet horses, noted Griepentrog.

More than a decade later, the Cranes wake up in their retirement home each morning to views of their favorite horse breed right out their window.

“I guess we will keep on breeding Morgans,” reads a message from the Cranes on the Singing Winds Farm website. “When they get into your blood, you can never be without them.”