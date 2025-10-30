GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay's Equal Rights Commission has proposed significant changes to the city's short-term rental ordinance, including a seven-day minimum stay requirement and a 180-day annual cap on rental use, in an effort to expand affordable housing options.

There is currently no minimum stay length requirement in Green Bay’s ordinance, but the nearby Village of Ashwaubenon implemented a six-night minimum stay for its short-term rentals in 2023.

“This would eliminate an entire industry,” said rental owner Brooke Tassoul, who manages eight short-term rentals in Green Bay, three of which she owns.

Tassoul says only about six percent of her stays span more than seven days.

Equal Rights Commissioner Jon Shelton says that the proposed changes could incentivize more long-term rentals in the city.

“We’re sort of in an all-hands-on-deck moment in terms of housing in our city,” Shelton said. “We need to be incentivizing people to provide housing to people right here in Green Bay, not folks coming in from out of town.”

Alder Joey Prestley agrees, and adds that residents have complained to him about short-term rentals diminishing the character of their neighborhoods for more than a year.

"We're looking at people who are operating a business where there could be a house,” said Alder Prestley. “They're saying that there is a benefit to the tourism economy. If we look at Ashwaubenon, which put the same restrictions in, they have not had a notable Dip in their tourism economy.”

While Tassoul agrees that expanding access to affordable housing is an important issue, she does not believe that putting restrictions on short-term rentals is the solution.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Restrictions on Green Bay rental homes could address city’s housing shortage

Tassoul’s turnover partner is Shara Bansemer, a single mother who employs two other Green Bay single parents with her Airbnb cleaning business.

Bansemer described the commission’s proposal as “scary.”

"I would say about 80-85 percent of my income is generated through cleaning the Airbnb properties," Bansemer explained.

She understands the housing issue as a home renter herself. She has the option to purchase the house she rents, but Bansemer said that if the proposed changes are approved, she’ll have to find another way to save for a home.

Both Bansemer and Tassoul say they’re open working with the commission on solutions.

"If we can all sit together at a roundtable, we will find a solution that doesn't eliminate an entire industry from our city," Tassoul said.

The proposed changes will go before Green Bay's Common Council next month. If approved, the new regulations would take effect in July.