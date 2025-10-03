Red Smith story trail takes literacy beyond the classroom

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Outside Red Smith School, a story trail is promoting literacy, wellness and connection for learners of every age.

Red Smith agriscience teacher Sarah Valentine dreamed up the project a year ago. A grant from the Green Bay Area Public Schools (GBAPS) Education Foundation made it possible.

Each signpost along the half-mile wooded path tells one page of an interactive story.

“As our students and community members walk the trail, they’ll get to view and read different stories throughout the seasons as we change them,” said Valentine.

Prior to the installation of the signposts, the Green Bay Conservation Corps spent several years revitalizing the wooded lot.

Maria Otto, Conservation Corps Coordinator with the City of Green Bay, said part of that effort involved the removal of buckthorn, an invasive species.

“Seeing it today is a night and day difference,” said Otto.

The restoration also led to the discovery and the protection of endangered and rare species, like the rusty patched bumblebee.

Kindergartener Abby enjoys observing wildlife on the trail with her classmates.

“You see the kindergartners getting so excited about walking through the woods, and they’re reading the story and they’re pretending to be the trees. That’s when you see this is having an impact,” remarked Jill Thiede, Vice Chair of the GBAPS Education Foundation Board.

Girl Scouts also contributed to the trail project. Troop 4536 built and painted benches for walkers to sit along the path.