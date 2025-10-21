Partial closure of Streu’s pharmacy has longevity in mind

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — After more than 70 years in the Green Bay community, Streu’s Pharmacy has announced a partial closure November 30.

It will end its retail pharmacy and store, shifting its focus to long-term care.

Streu’s CEO Nicole Schreiner says it wasn’t an easy decision, but poor reimbursement rates from pharmacy benefit managers has made the retail pharmacy model unsustainable.

“It’s been a real emotional journey,” said Schreiner.

It’s a problem affecting pharmacies everywhere, including chains like Walgreens, which has announced the closure of nearly 1,200 stores by 2027 .

“It’s both sad and also, there’s opportunity,” said Trent Zeitler, a pharmacist who’s been employed at Streu’s 33 years.

Schreiner says the partial closure of the pharmacy is not the beginning of the end, and Zeitler says that Streu’s will continue its care for the community as it focuses exclusively on the growing population of people needing long-term medication.

“We do get to continue to serve the community,” said Zeitler. “And, just being a part of a group of people that dedicate their lives to doing that is meaningful.”

The pharmacy will focus on expanding its long-term care services, which currently serve about 2,200 patients.

“I think this is really setting us up for some longevity,” stated Schreiner. “We’re hoping to be around here for another 70 years.”