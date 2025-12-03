GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Green Bay is a city of neighborhoods, from Astor to Wilder Park, but some long-time residents aren't happy with their newest neighbors: short-term rentals (STRs).

Jeanne Biebel is a long-term Green Bay renter and says the influx of short-term rentals has stripped her neighborhood of its charm.

“[It’s] oversaturated with these short-term rentals,” Biebel said. “They’re taking our neighborhoods away.”

As of this fall, there are 442 short-term rentals registered with the city.

This fall, the Equal Rights Commission proposed restrictions on the properties, including a three-strike system to revoke the licenses of owners who repeatedly cause problems.

Those who own the properties say too many restrictions could hurt the businesses but generally agree there should be some regulations in place.

"We support best practices," said Brooke Tassoul, who manages eight rental properties in the city.

Officials previously proposed a seven-night stay minimum requirement and a 180-day rental cap on the properties, but the city’s plan commission decided against those policies.

Neighbors, property owners weigh in on short-term rental rules

"It sounds like even the people who have the harshest feelings about STRs can come together with us if they genuinely know that we care about their concern," Tassoul explained.

Entities own 49.1 percent of the city’s 442 short-term rentals, just under half of the properties. Many individual owners—50.45 percent—live outside Green Bay.

Equal Rights Commissioners have said proposed restrictions would incentivize long-term rental use, expanding the city’s affordable housing options.

Neighbors like Biebel agree.

"I think what the Equal Rights Commission is asking for is minimal,” emphasized Bieber. “I can't afford to live here anymore."

Biebel says her rent has doubled in the past few years, as the rentals have driven up property values.

On the flip side, rental owners say the properties support the Green Bay economy by employing local workers.

The owners want clarity on restrictions like a three-strike system.

"There's a lot of gray area," Tassoul explained. "We just want to be a part of the conversation to define some of those standards."

Both sides say they want open lines of communication between neighbors, rental owners and officials. How they’ll achieve that is still unclear.