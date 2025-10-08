GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — De Pere-based distributor AmeriLux is adding a new member to its family: the American Polycarbonate Company.

The joint venter between AmeriLux and Ireland-based manufacturer Brett Martin will produce polycarbonate sheets inside one of two new AmeriLux facilities, which span a total of 500,000 square feet.

“A lot of the polycarbonate manufacturing is done outside of the United States,” said AmeriLux CEO and Owner Kurt Voss. “This is really a play where we are re-shoring equipment that, really, resided in Ireland previously and is now going to reside in De Pere.”

Voss said Brett Martin is one of the top polycarbonate manufacturers in the world.

AmeriLux will vertically integrate through the partnership with Brett Martin.

“We bought from excellent manufacturers previously,” Voss explained, “But we decided to effectively produce our own product.”

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

Jobs open as De Pere distributor expands to manufacturing

Polycarbonate manufacturing will occupy about 50,000 square feet of the new site. Some of the additional space will be rented out to AmeriLux customers.

“There is a shortage of overall warehouse space in Northeastern Wisconsin, so we partially are trying to fill that need,” stated Voss.

Construction on the new warehouse sites began in September 2024. AmeriLux expects to be finished moving into the sites by mid-November.

In total, the added AmeriLux space and the American Polycarbonate Company are expected to bring about 125 jobs in distribution and manufacturing to the area.

For warehouse manager Frank Scandin, that’s an exciting opportunity.

“If I had to summarize how I feel in one word, it would be ‘Blessed,’” said Scandin.

He’s been with the company seven years, having started with a part-time position while in college.

Scandin said that the additional jobs will help others in the community get started with their careers.