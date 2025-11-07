De Pere woman arrested after multi-county chase

DODGE COUNTY (NBC 26) — A De Pere woman is in custody following a multi-county chase Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2pm November 6, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a series of pursuits that began in Winnebago County and continued into Fond du Lac County.

Fond du Lac County deputies lost sight of the vehicle, which was later reported to be in the Juneau area, headed toward Beaver Dam on County W.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle, a member of the sheriff’s office laid down stop sticks, but a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff’s office says the driver “evaded them in a reckless manner” and nearly struck the detective.

The car eventually fled south of the City of Juneau on County G, and a Beaver Dam Officer lost sight of the car.

Numerous squads then tracked the vehicle to the Reeseville area, where a Reeseville resident reported the suspect vehicle in a trailer court. A second resident saw the suspects run out of a field and get into a second car.

Deputies stopped that vehicle and took the occupants into custody.

Isabella Bomske, a 19-year-old De Pere resident, is the alleged driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuits.

Bomske was arrested by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office for reckless endangerment of safety and criminal operating without a valid driver’s license.

Charges are also likely from other jurisdictions involved with the pursuits for knowingly fleeing a law enforcement officer.

There is no charge from the Dodge County Sherrif’s Office for knowingly fleeing an officer.