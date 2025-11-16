Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Appleton police officer recovering after being run over in parking lot

Jessica Goska
APPLETON (NBC 26) — An Appleton police officer is recovering after being run over by a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police say they responded to a verbal disturbance in a parking lot near South Walnut Street and West Lawrence Street.

According to police, officers tried to make contact with a driver, but she drove away, first toward a group of people and then toward two officers.

An officer was knocked to the ground, and the vehicle ran over his legs with the front and rear driver side tries, police say.

The driver, from Little Chute, was arrested and confined at the Outagamie County Jail for Felony 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felony Eluding, Felony Battery to Law Enforcement, OWI 1st Causing Injury, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

The Appleton Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is a dangerous choice and that accountability keeps people safe and alive.

