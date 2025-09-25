A Halloween cape creates 30+ years of history at Notre Dame Academy

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — In 1997, Notre Dame Academy senior Brendan Reilly wore a homemade ‘super fan’ costume to a Halloween home football game. The character has now inspired more than 30 years of tradition at the school.

When Notre Dame formed from a merger of three Catholic schools in the early 90s, the student body sat in separate sections at football games.

Reilly and his group of friends were among the first to unify the student body in cheering for their new team identity.

“Fanman was really born out of friendship,” Reilly said. It was a way to rally spirit from his friends in the stands for his friends on the field.

More than three decades later, seniors at Notre Dame are carrying on the tradition.

Watch the full story by Jessica Goska here:

A Halloween cape creates 30+ year history at NDA

This fall, senior Thomas Chosa assumed the role.

“I wanted to be Fanman because I wanted to support my fellow classmates,” stated Chosa.

As an athlete himself, Chosa understood the importance of peer support at sporting events and wanted to be a champion for that support as Fanman.

In 2000, the school created Mermaid, Fanman’s female counterpart, to aid Fanman in organizing school spirit events.

Senior Teya Bordini is this year’s Mermaid. She’s known Chosa since middle school.

“I begged Tommy to do Fanman and Mermaid since, like, seventh grade,” said Bordini. “It came true, and I’m supper happy.”

The pair were elected to the roles by the student body after first serving in the school’s student government association, Academy Fans.

Together, they work with Academy Fans to foster a sense of belonging in the classroom and in the stands.

Reilly’s original Fanman cape is on permanent display at the school.