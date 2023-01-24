Mild & Cloudy ahead of Shots of Snow: NBC 26 Weather Forecast 1/24/23 AM

More clouds darken our skies with light flurries flying north this morning, will wind down and leave just a trace behind. Temperatures are crisp and cool early, feeling like the teens with breezy winds out of the SW gusting up to 20mph. Highs will eventually rise to the upper 20s and low 30s.

A quick swipe of light snow south arrives on Wednesday and could accumulate an inch or so. Mild temperatures remain, in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Some sunshine tries to take over on Thursday, with warmth still hanging on as highs hit the mid 20s.

Meanwhile, Friday another light shot of snow heads our way before the cold strikes.

Temperatures will plummet to sub-zero lows overnight and struggle to rise to the single digits during the day. Wind chills will be frigid, making it feel like nearly 20 below. Frostbite and hypothermia become a risk, while spending time outdoors.