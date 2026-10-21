Mild and Dry Weather Sticks Around

After a somewhat foggy start to the day, the afternoon is shaping up to be a lovely one. Skies will be mostly sunny, with just a few clouds moving through during the mid to late afternoon. Light southwesterly winds will help temperatures reach the upper 60s to low 70s in a few spots, making it feel much more like mid to late September than mid to late October.

Skies will remain clear overnight, with lows falling into the upper 40s. We could see some areas of dense fog develop around sunrise Thursday. Once the fog lifts, however, another wonderful day is in store, with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Look for similar conditions on Friday.

Cloud cover increases this weekend, but there will still be periods of sunshine. Temperatures will remain warm, too, running 10 to 15 degrees above normal through Sunday.

Changes arrive early next week as a cold front moves through on Monday, bringing a chance for showers and a return to more seasonable weather. Highs will fall back into the 50s.

