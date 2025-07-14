Midsummer heat & humidity

After a very smoky Sunday, blue skies & bright sunshine returned today.

Temperatures warmed into the mid-to-upper 80s away from Lake Michigan.

Although there were a few storms north of Green Bay, most spots remained dry.

Tuesday will be another very warm to hot day! Temps will be near 90 degrees, but the dew points will climb into the lower 70s, making it feel extra sticky!!

A cold front approaching from Canada will kick off showers & storms after sunset. A few could be strong to severe,

Across the far north.

There will be a much better chance for rain on Wednesday, followed by cooler temps to

wrap up the work week.

