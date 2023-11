4.5" of snow fell in Appleton on Halloween. Snowiest on Record!!

Sunshine returns for the start of November.

Wednesday: Highs in the mid/upper 30s. Mostly sunny skies. Thursday: Highs in the low/mid 40s. Increasing clouds.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a rain with mid/upper 40s.

Weekend: Chance for a few rain showers with upper 40s to lower 50s..