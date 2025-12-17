Melting snow & accumulating snow

After nearly three weeks of below-normal temperatures, today was the second day in a row with the exact opposite.

Thursday will be day number 3!

A strong area of low pressure will move across the Great Lakes on Thursday.

It will bring gusty winds to 40 mph, highs in the lower 40s, and a soaking rain.

On the backside of the low-pressure system tomorrow night, some accumulating snow is possible.

Most areas will see a dusting to around an inch.

Much colder air will pour into the state on Friday, with sub-zero wind chills!

Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride over the next 7 days as the jet stream becomes more volatile.

