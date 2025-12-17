Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Melting snow & accumulating snow

Melting snow & accumulating snow
After nearly three weeks of below-normal temperatures, today was the second day in a row with the exact opposite.
Thursday will be day number 3!
A strong area of low pressure will move across the Great Lakes on Thursday.
It will bring gusty winds to 40 mph, highs in the lower 40s, and a soaking rain.
On the backside of the low-pressure system tomorrow night, some accumulating snow is possible.
Most areas will see a dusting to around an inch.
Much colder air will pour into the state on Friday, with sub-zero wind chills!
Temperatures will be on a roller coaster ride over the next 7 days as the jet stream becomes more volatile.

