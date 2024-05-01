Watch Now
May Flowers, May Showers & Maybe T-storms

Posted at 6:11 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 19:11:23-04

May kicked off with a few early morning thunderstorms, sunshine, wind gusts to 40 mph & above normal highs.
May is the month we transition from spring to summer!!
As high pressure moves off towards the east, our next weather-maker will make it's way towards Wisconsin overnight.
May second will not look like May first. The weather will be nearly the opposite.

THU: Plenty of clouds. Showers & much cooler. Gusty NE winds.
FRI: Mostly sunny skies. Temps will be running 10-15 degrees above normal.

SAT: Sun & clouds. Isolated shower/storm late.
SUN: Sun & clouds. A great day to check out the May flowers.

On/off showers will continue into next week with temps remaining above normal.

