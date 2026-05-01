May day Mayhem

Temperatures only reached the 40s today—about 15 to 20 degrees below normal for this time of year—and we even saw a few snowflakes.

With clearing skies overnight, temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s. A widespread frost and freeze is expected, and it’s something we’ll need to get used to.

After warmer weather Saturday through Monday, much cooler conditions will return next week. Overall, cooler weather and frosty mornings are expected to linger for the next two to three weeks, with even a chance of a few more snowflakes.

A couple of rivers continue to experience minor flooding across northeast Wisconsin. While occasional showers are possible, heavy rain is not in the forecast anytime soon