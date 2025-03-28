March Madness revs back up

Another BIG spring storm is headed towards Wisconsin.

It starts with thunderstorms tomorrow.

A strong frontal boundary will drape across the area on Friday. The sharp temperature contrast from north to south will help to kick off showers and thunderstorms.

A few of the thunderstorms could produce brief heavy rain and hail.

Temps on Friday will range from the 30s NE to the 70s SW. Gusty winds of 35 to 45 mph are likely. Freezing rain is likely across the far north Friday night.

The main part of the storm moves through Saturday and Sunday. Showers & a few storms are likely on Saturday.

On Sunday, we will see a mix of rain/sleet/freezing rain & snow.

Where it snows, significant accumulations are likely/possible.

April begins next week with another BIG storm moving late Tuesday & Wednesday.

