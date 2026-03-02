March Madness is here!!

After a cold weekend with highs only in the 20s, temperatures rebounded into the 30s and 40s today, a sign of things to come.

A weak system will move through the state late tonight and early Tuesday morning.

It will bring clouds and a chance of a light wintry mix.

There could be a few slippery spots tomorrow morning.

Temps will climb back into the 40s by afternoon, with some PM sun possible.

High pressure will build in the Great Lakes region by Wednesday, bringing sun and clouds and highs near 50 degrees.

A large system will bring clouds and rain back to Wisconsin by late Thursday and Friday.

This is the weekend we spring ahead!

Turn the clock ahead by an hour before bed Saturday night.

We lose an hour of sleep, but gain an extra hour of sunshine on Sunday PM.

