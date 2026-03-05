March madness equals thunderstorms

After sunshine & 50s on Wednesday, it was clouds, rain & 30s/40s today.

Our next big weather-maker will bring a soaking rain back to Wisconsin on Friday.

A few thunderstorms are likely, and some could be severe with heavy rain.

All types of severe weather will be possible.

This is the weekend we spring ahead! Turn the clock forward by an hour before bed Saturday night.

We lose an hour of sleep but gain an extra hour of sunshine on Sunday PM.

Temperatures over the weekend and early next week will be in the 50s and 60s.

Temperatures will return to normal by the middle of next week.

