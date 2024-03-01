March Madness

After the warmest February on record, March came in like a lamb!

We had our warmest start to the month in 32 years & missed a record high by just 2 degrees.

As far as weather records are concerned, Today is also the first day of Spring!

The winter of 2023-2024 will go into the record books as the warmest on record!! It will be known as the as the "Winter that wasn't."

This weekend: Temps will be way above normal on Saturday & Sunday with lots of sunshine.

Gusty SE winds will keep it cooler near the lake.

A cold front will move through on Monday with the chance of showers storms.

Snow is not in the forecast for the next 7-10 days.

