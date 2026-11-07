Make the Most of Sunday's November Warmth

The brief cooldown we saw yesterday came to an end today, as high temperatures once again climbed above average for early November. Highs across Northeast Wisconsin reached the low 50s, with plenty of sunshine and southwesterly winds helping us warm up.

Tonight, look for a mix of clouds and stars as temperatures fall into the upper 30s.

The warmup continues Sunday, with more sunshine and southwest winds pushing temperatures to around 60. Those winds will be a bit gusty ahead of an approaching cold front, which will move through the area Sunday night.

Behind the front, skies turn mostly cloudy Monday. We'll also see a slight cooldown, with highs in the mid-50s. Temperatures bounce back to around 60 on Tuesday, however, under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures take another turn toward the cooler side beginning in the middle of next week. Highs during the second half of the week will only reach the 40s as we head toward next Saturday. Dry weather is expected over the next seven days, with a mix of clouds and sunshine each day.

