Make room in your rain gauge

An active week of weather will continue.

After mid/upper 70s south of Appleton yesterday......cooler 60s have returned for the rest of the week.

Rain & storms return for tomorrow & by week's end another 1-2" of rain is possible across the area.

Some storms could produce heavy rain & some hail.

Thursday: Most areas could see 1-2 inches of rain before the end of the day. Temps in the low/mid 60s. Thunderstorms are possible.

Friday: Chance of AM rain showers with temperatures in the mid 60s. Should be dry by Friday Night Lights & breezy.

Weekend: Temperatures in the 40s and chances for showers. The best chance for rain(mix?) will be on Sunday.

Much colder weather moves in for next week. Some days will struggle to get out of the 30s with lows in the 20s.

A few rain or snow showers are possible.

Monday: Sun, clouds & gusty winds. Many spots will see highs only in the 30s.

Halloween: Sun, clouds & gusty winds. Many spots will see highs only in the 30s. A few rain/snow showers are possible.